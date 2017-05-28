California man dies while diving off Florida shore

By Published: Updated:
WFLA Web Staff

KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A man visiting from California has drowned while diving off the Florida coast.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that 56-year-old Dimitry Altschuller was on his second dive during an excursion off Key Largo, Florida on Friday when he apparently ran out of air.

Altschuller’s dive partner shared his air and they managed to reach the water’s surface.

But authorities say Atschuller appeared to panic, became unconscious and stopped breathing.

A state wildlife vessel arrived and took Atschuller to shore.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Here is the full statement detailing the incident:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s