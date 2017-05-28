Crews get air support as they battle Los Angeles brush fires

LOS ANGELES(AP) – Ground crews getting help from water-dropping aircraft are battling two brush fires in Los Angeles.
A small blaze Sunday near large homes in the Mandeville Canyon area above Brentwood is sending up a huge plume of smoke visible for miles.
The fire has scorched about 4 acres of dry brush and officials say residents should be prepared to evacuate.
To the northeast, a 15-acre fire is burning away from foothill homes in the Lake View Terrace neighborhood and into Angeles National Forest.
City fire spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says crews are contending with rugged terrain and hot conditions.
Fire burning in #SoCal #Brentwood. Video credit to middlenameherrick on Instagram. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0OvR5uAN30
— Justine Waldman (@JustineWaldman) May 28, 2017
