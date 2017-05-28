Fire at North Bay senior home causes 100k in damages

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A fire at a senior residential center in Santa Rosa caused about $100,000 in damage Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm around 7:18 a.m. in unit seven of the Friend’s House at 684 Benicia Dr.

When firefighters arrived there were flames coming through the front and back ends of the unit, which is a single-story apartment between other units.

Fire officials said the person who lives there was evacuated without getting injured.

Residents of neighboring rooms were also unharmed.

Firefighters contained the fire 11 minutes after arriving and the fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

The fire was limited to the inside of unit seven and did not extend into the attic, according to fire officials.

No other rooms were damaged in the fire, officials said.

The resident of unit seven received a gift card for help with emergency needs.

She is also getting help from family members, friends, and staff members of the center.

Officials say she cooperated with investigators.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES