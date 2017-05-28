Man dies in hospital after officer-involved shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in San Jose, police said.

Around 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of East Saint John St. on a report of a disturbance involving a tenant in an apartment complex, according to San Jose police spokesman Sergeant Enrique Garcia.

At the scene, officers confronted the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later, Garcia said in a statement.

No officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects, police said.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on routine paid administrative leave. Garcia said.

Further details of what led up to the shooting were not released.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the San Jose Police Department are conducting a joint criminal investigation.

The case is being monitored by the police internal affairs unit, the City Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Jose police detectives Mike Montonye or Jason Tanner at (408) 277-5283.