Monterey County: Nearly 100 rabbits rescued since Easter in need of homes

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON) — Since Easter, 97 rabbits have been rescued by SPCA  (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) for Monterey County, and are in need of homes.

Humane officers rescued 54 of them and another 37 were brought to the shelter by owners who could no longer care for them.

Another six babies were born last week, bringing the total to 97.

“Thanks to adopters and rabbit rescue groups, the SPCA has found placement for 27 of the rabbits,” SPCA officials said. The rest of the rabbits are still in their care and being prepared for adoption.

Seven of the rabbits are ready to be adopted, and over 20 more will soon be ready.

If you are interested in adopting a furry friend of your own, you can start the process by clicking here.

You can also help by:

