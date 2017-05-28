Police investigating deadly shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said.
Around 12:30 a.m., San Francisco police received a call about shots fired in the 4200 block of Mission St.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and another armed with a gun.
The victim died at the scene and the armed suspect was arrested, police said.
Further details were not immediately available.
The homicide is currently under investigation, police said.
