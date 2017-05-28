Police investigating deadly shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said.

Around 12:30 a.m., San Francisco police received a call about shots fired in the 4200 block of Mission St.

When officers arrived on scene, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound, and another armed with a gun.

The victim died at the scene and the armed suspect was arrested, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The homicide is currently under investigation, police said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES