PopSugar: Whimsical wedding trends taking over in 2017

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Popsugar readers love wedding season, which means they’re always on the lookout for the latest trends.

Luckily for them, PopSugar’s Trending Editor Brinton Parker was in the KRON4 studio today to talk about the biggest 2017 wedding trends to look out for.

The “whimsical wedding” is all about “fairidescent” details: shimmer and sparkle, hints of rainbow, and a general fun-loving vibe.

For brides who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, it’s also a nostalgic nod to those Lisa Frank days.

Brides are also saying goodbye to the days of just coming up with two to three colors for their wedding color scheme.

Brides and planners are throwing patterns and textures into the mix too.

We’re talking tie-dye, velvet, palm-leaf prints, glitter, and rainbow!

