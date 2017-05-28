Search called off for man who jumped into water near Antioch bridge



ANTIOCH (BCN)–The search has been called off for a man who disappeared after jumping off a boat near the Antioch Bridge Saturday, according to a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The 53-year-old man jumped into the water to retrieve a hat at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Coast Guard spokesman Chief Cody Staneart said.

Other people on the boat pulled up anchor to get the man out of the water and lost sight of him.

Search and rescue crews from the Coast Guard and Contra Costa County looked for the man until at least 11 p.m. Saturday.

A Coast Guard helicopter resumed looking again at first light this morning but wasn’t able to locate the man, who wasn’t wearing a life vest when he went into the water, Staneart said.

The search was suspended at 2:17 p.m., according to Staneart.

