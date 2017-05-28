Suspect at large following attempted robbery in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (BCN)–A suspect is at large following an attempted armed robbery in San Bruno late Thursday night, police said today.

Officers responded at 10:58 p.m. to the 1000 block of Huntington Avenue following a report of the attempted robbery.

A male suspect approached a victim on Huntington Avenue near the San Bruno Towne Center and demanded the victim’s property.

Police said the victim ran away without giving the suspect anything.

Police could not find the suspect. The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to get in touch with police at (650) 616-7100 or at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

