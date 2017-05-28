Suspect in semen throwing case pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of throwing semen on women in grocery stores plead not guilty to his charges in his first court appearance Friday.

Manuel Banuelos-Alcala, 47, was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of the Safeway store on Barbur Boulevard, the same store where the most recent semen-throwing incident reportedly happened on April 5, according to police.

Detectives who were conducting a follow-up investigation at the Safeway store on Thursday noticed a car that looked like the one Banuelos-Alcala was associated with. They made contact with him and took him into custody without incident.

Police said Banuelos-Alcala had been inside the store before his arrest and may have “committed another lewd act” involving a victim who hasn’t been identified.

Banuelos-Alcala plead guilty Friday to 13 counts including 5 counts of third degree sexual abuse, 4 counts of harassment and 4 counts of third degree criminal mischief.

The suspect was out of jail on bail but after prosecutors told the judge he was accused of repeating his crime on several occasions, bail was increased to $50,000.

Prosecutors said he will likely face charges for the same crime in Washington and Clackamas Counties.

