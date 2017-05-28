Travel: Ayesha Curry steals the show at Napa’s BottleRock

NAPA (KRON) — In today’s travel segment, KRON4’s Marty Gonzalez and Travel Enthusiast Dana Rebmann talk about vacationing in your own backyard.

Not literally, of course. However, in the Bay Area we are lucky to have a variety of unique hidden gems that don’t require shoveling out hundreds of dollars on plane flights and long hotel stays.

Today’s segment highlights the growing live music culture in Napa, particularly the BottleRock Music Festival.

This year the sold-out event features big names like Maroon 5, Macklemore, and Tom Petty, but ironically, it was a non-musician who stole the show.

Ayesha Curry and Bay Area rap icon E-40 turned the William Sonoma Culinary Stage into a rap spectacle – and turns out- Ayesha is quite the lyricist.

The other “chef” in the family, aka her husband Steph Curry, was right there to cheer her on.

Needless to say, the crowd was into it.

