VIDEO: Man goes missing after jumping in water for hat near Antioch Bridge

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man is missing after he jumped in the water Saturday near the Antioch Bridge to get a hat, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday.
Around 5:00 p.m. a 53-year-old man jumped off a boat and went missing, Coast Guard spokesman Chief Cody Staneart said.
Other people on the boat pulled up anchor to get the man out of the water and lost sight of him.
Staneart said a search was on Saturday and lasted until at least 11:00 p.m.
No information was available this morning about a search today.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE SUSPECT FOUL PLAY AFTER SAN FRANCISCO FATHER GOES MISSING
- CRESCENT CITY MAN WHO RAPED SISTER GETS PROBATION
- CASTRO VALLEY BOY WITH AUTISM HAS BASEBALL GEAR STOLEN
- VIDEO: WOMAN FIGHTS OFF CARJACKERS
- MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS FACING FELONY CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES
- OAKLAND BOY SHOT WHILE WALKING HIS DOG ON HIS 9TH BIRTHDAY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SANTA CLARA COUNTY TRAFFIC CRACKDOWN