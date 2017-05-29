1 dead after fiery crash on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a car crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported around 2:28 a.m. just west of First St. and involved at least three cars.
At least one vehicle caught on fire, according to the CHP.
Traffic Alert #Livemore Fatal Accident EB 580 at First St blocking the four left lanes. Slow through the scene. No delays WB. Since 2: 30AM
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 29, 2017
At 3:39 a.m., the CHP announced that at least one person had died in the collision.
Initially, a Sig-alert was issued because four eastbound lanes were blocked.
Around 5:00 a.m., the alert was lifted.
No further details about the crash itself have been released.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
