1 dead after fiery crash on I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON) — At least one person was killed in a car crash on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported around 2:28 a.m. just west of First St. and involved at least three cars.

At least one vehicle caught on fire, according to the CHP.

At 3:39 a.m., the CHP announced that at least one person had died in the collision.

Initially, a Sig-alert was issued because four eastbound lanes were blocked.

Around 5:00 a.m., the alert was lifted.

No further details about the crash itself have been released.

