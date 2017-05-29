12 people shot at party in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened Sunday morning around 4:30 off of Brickyard Road on the 100 block of 6th Street S.

When police arrived on the scene, a male had been shot near the top of the head and was taken to Midtown Medical Center in Columbus with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators went to meet with the victim at the hospital when 11 other victims arrived with injuries. All of the injured were attending a party on the 100 block of 6th Street S. So far we do not know the identities or conditions of the people injured.

Neighbors say this neighborhood usually doesn’t see much trouble.

One woman, who requested we conceal her identity, says she was home at the time shots were fired in her neighborhood.

“I heard gunshots, well I just stay to myself and not tend to nobody business,” the neighbor said.

No arrests have been made so far in this case.

