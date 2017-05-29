2 dead, 5 injured in East Bay car crash

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Police are investigating a major car crash that left 2 people dead and five injured Monday morning in Alameda.

Around 8:00 a.m. a GMC pickup truck was driving “at a high rate of speed” on Park St. when it clipped a Toyota SUV at Lincoln Ave., according to police.

There were six people in the truck. Two of them were killed and the other four were taken to the hospital. Their injuries range from mild to life-threatening.

One person inside the Toyota SUV suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police are calling this a “major accident investigation.”

Authorities are asking the public to avoid Park St. from Santa Clara Ave. to Pacific until further notice.

