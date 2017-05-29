82-year-old man saves wife, detains would-be robber in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office gave a big shout out to an elderly man who saved his wife from an aggressive robber.

Just after 10:00 a.m. Monday, officers posted the gist of the story on Twitter.

They say that 82-year-old Yousef protected his wife from the attacker and was actually able to detain him until officers arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office spoke very highly of Yousef.

“Many times we meet citizens we see as heroes,” officials wrote on Twitter.

Way to go, Yousef!

