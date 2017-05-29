Alligator found in bottom of Florida pool

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Homeowners in Sarasota County found an unexpected guest in their pool Monday morning.
Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the Plantation neighborhood, where an alligator was found at the bottom of a family’s pool.
The gator measures about seven to eight feet, according to the sheriff’s office.
FWC also responded, and called for a trapper who will relocate the reptile. Deputy Lori Clark captured video of the gator being removed.
