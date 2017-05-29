DUI related accident in Colma

COLMA (KRON) — A man rolled his car Monday morning in what police determined was an alcohol related accident.

Around 5 a.m., Colma Police found the aftermath of the crash and rollover on the 400 block of Serramonte Boulevard.

A preliminary alcohol screening at the scene determined the driver, a 23-year old male resident of Oakland, indicated that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

The man had a .19 percent blood alcohol content, authorities said. That is more than twice the legal limit.

No one was injured in the collision.

Police want to remind the public to refrain from drinking and driving.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES