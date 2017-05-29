DUBLIN (KRON) — A popular water slide at a brand new East Bay water park is closed for a third day on Monday after a boy was ejected from it on Saturday.

Today the manufacturer of the slide, which is owned and operated by the city of Dublin, will be at the park to help determine what contributed to the problem.

A giant water slide closed since Saturday after a boy fell off the slide. Manufacturers will be here today to inspect the slide @kron4news pic.twitter.com/aF7mTbvqFQ — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) May 29, 2017

Video of the incident shows the 10-year-old boy falling out of the Emerald Plunge water slide and onto the cement.

The accident happened on opening day around noon when the boy launched down the three-story slide.

When the boy was in the run-out area, which comes after the initial steep plunge portion of the slide, he fell out.

Luckily, the boy walked away with only scratches and minor injuries.

The boy’s parents took him to a hospital where he was treated and released.

