SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A former pitcher for the Giants and A’s has transitioned into a country music star.

Unlike many players who retire and become broadcasters, analysts, or coaches, Barry Zito took an alternate route.

The former CY Young and World Series winner, retired last season and after that, he went to work on a debut album.

Zito’s album, “No Secrets” came out in late January and landed on the Billboard charts.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake caught up with him at the Great American Music Hall.