Fremont police shoot suspect near shopping center

FREMONT (KRON) — Fremont police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Monday evening.

The shooting occurred around 4:00 p.m. in the area of Mowry Avenue and Blacow Road near a shopping center, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The suspect was transported to the hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

One officer was involved in the incident. That officer is okay.

This story is still developing. Stay with KRON4 for all updates. 

