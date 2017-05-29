KRON4’s Teacher of the Week: John Herbert

PALO ALTO (KRON) — KRON4 is proud to honor John Herbert as our Teacher of the Week for the week of May 29.

Mr. Herbert teaches teaches psychology and economics at Gunn High School in Palo Alto

Here is the winning nomination:

Why are you nominating this educator?:

Mr. Herbert is not what some would call a traditional teacher. He is 74 years-old. Mr. Herbert was nominated for Teacher of the Week by his wife. She says he is an “outstanding example of why we should be encouraging older, experienced adults.” Mr. Herbert started teaching psychology at Gunn High School 17 years-ago when the department needed a teacher on short notice. He was hooked.’ Students consider his calm demeanor and the fact he has been around a long time a good thing. He even jokes about giving off a “grandparental vibe,” but in winning the trust and affection of his students, he also knows that it works. Mr. Herbert says his advice to younger teachers is simple, their job is not to have the students love them, but to love the students. He deserves to be recognized by KRON4 as the best teacher!