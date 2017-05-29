Man killed, officer injured in officer-involved shooting in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — Police are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Vacaville, authorities said.

Around 3:16 a.m., Vacaville police announced on social media that one man died in the shooting and an officer has been hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The incident started at 12:16 a.m. when police say they spotted a stolen car.

Officers called for backup before attempting to stop the suspect vehicle, police said.

When officers turned on their lights and sirens, the car fled eastbound on I-80 before exiting at Leisure Town Rd., according to Vacaville police.

The officers used a successful pit maneuver to disable the car at Orange Dr. just north of Nut Tree Rd.

Soon after the suspect got out of the car shots were fired.

The suspect died on the scene.

One officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Further details about how the shooting unfolded were not immediately made available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this developing story.

Vaca PD on scene of an OIS. One man is deceased and an officer has been hospitalized with non life threatening injuries. #VacaPD — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) May 29, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES