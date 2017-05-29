Napa man accused of stealing keys, key fobs

NAPA (BCN)–A man was arrested early this morning in Napa when he was allegedly found with numerous keys and key fobs, police said.

Before officers responded at 2:45 a.m., residents saw 26-year-old Joshua Eisen allegedly checking the door handles of cars in the 200 block of

South Hartson Street.

Eisen, a Napa resident, was identified as a suspect and arrested on suspicion of tampering with a vehicle and possessing stolen property.

Eisen allegedly had with him about 20 keys and/or key fobs for a variety of vehicles, according to police.

Anyone who has not reported a stolen key or key fob for an Infiniti, Nissan, Scion, Jeep, Kia, Volkswagen or Honda is asked to get in touch with Napa police Officer Flores at eflores@cityofnapa.org.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES