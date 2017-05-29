Oakland police question person of interest in grass fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A person of interest is being questioned in a connection with the Oakland Hills grass fire that started Monday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m., a patrol doing vegetation management spotted the fire at Ascot and Mastlands drives, according to Fire Battalion Chief Nick Luby.

The neighborhood is in the Oakland Hills high-fire-risk zone.

The fire was under control around 11 a.m., Luby said.

“While (firefighters) were making access up the hillside, they came across an individual who was stating that they had been stabbed,” Luby said.

An ambulance was called in response. However, the person was not actually injured, Luby said.

“It turned out they were not stabbed, and that person is undergoing a psychological evaluation and the incident is being investigated by Oakland police and an Oakland Fire investigator,” Luby said.

When asked if the person was an arsonist, Luby said that is “undetermined at this time.”

Inspections are going on in the high-fire-risk Oakland Hills area to see if homeowners have created a safety zone, known as defensible space, around their homes to help prevent fires from spreading.

The inspections are part of a program developed to protect the city from a repeat of the deadly 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

No structures were damaged in Monday’s fire.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

OFD crews perform extensive overhaul at Ascot grassfire. pic.twitter.com/0mBMlOmKG3 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 29, 2017

Patrol 25 on scene of Ascot grassfire. #OaklandFire pic.twitter.com/OKZlCVoIuD — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) May 29, 2017

