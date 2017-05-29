Police investigating North Bay bike path shooting as gang related

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Two people are in the hospital following a shooting Sunday night in Santa Rosa, which police are investigating as gang-related.

Around 9:52 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Grand Ave. on a report of a gunshot victim, according to Santa Rosa police.

As officers responded, they found a second gunshot victim in the 500 block of Colgan Ave.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where they are in serious, but stable condition, police said.

An investigation revealed that the victims left Martin Luther King Jr. Park and were walking home on the Newhall Bike Path when they were confronted by several suspects and at least one shooter, police said.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and that the victims were targeted.

Names are not being released because the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3670.

The Sonoma County Alliance Take Back Our Community Program is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

