Robbery reported at Richmond BART station

RICHMOND (KRON)–A strong-arm robbery was reported Sunday at BART’s Richmond station, BART police said.

Officers responded at 6:34 a.m. to the station at 1700 Nevin Ave. where the victim told officers that a man punched him in the face and took his property.

He lost clothing and miscellaneous items. Police said the suspect ran away on Macdonald Avenue toward Harbour Way.

Officers searched and could not find the suspect. The victim did not have any visible injuries and declined medical attention.

