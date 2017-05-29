Search for man wanted for assault with deadly weapon at U.C. Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — U.C. Berkeley Police are looking for a man wanted for assault with a deadly suspect.
On Sunday, May 28 around at 8:30 a.m., an altercation began between the male suspect and a male victim in People’s Park, according to University Police.
The suspect threatened the victim and then hit him in the back of the head with a skateboard, authorities said. Then the suspect fled the area.
The victim was treated for a head injury.
U.C. Berkeley Police searched the area but could not locate the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 35 years-old standing around 5’7″ and weighing about 170 pounds.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.C. Berkeley Police Department Crime Investigation Bureau at (510) 642-0472.
