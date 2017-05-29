Sonoma house fire displaces 12 residents

SONOMA (KRON) — A fire at a North Bay home Monday morning displaced 12 residents.

The fire is terrible, said Frederico Cuevas Garcia as he wiped away a tear has he grappled with the loss of his home.

The home Garcia shared with two other tenants is just a charred shell now and most of his possessions gone.

The three tenants, as well as nine other people who live in other buildings, have been displaced, according to the Sonoma Valley Fire Department. They are all being assisted by The Red Cross.

Garcia’s cat, Sylvester, was able to get out but at least one other cat was killed.

Six vehicles were also destroyed, according to authorities. At least two belonging to the property owner.

Resident Elenor Cuevas said her brand new Honda and 1958 Ford were both ruined in the fire.

The fire ruptured a gas line which caused at least four homes nearby to have to evacuate for hours until PG&E could get out and cap the line, according to the Sonoma Valley Fire Department.

There is no evidence that the fire was suspicious.

Overnight fire displaces 12 residents, kills 2 cats and destroys 6 cars in Sonoma. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/l6iGTfQagG — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) May 29, 2017

