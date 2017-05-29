Armed suspect barricaded inside Castro Valley home

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — Police are in a stand off with a gunman in Castro Valley Monday morning, according to police.

A man, who police say is suicidal, is barricaded inside a house in the area of Veronica Ave. and Center St.

Police say the man told his brother that he wanted to kill himself.

At first his girlfriend was also inside, but she is out of the home, police said.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at the scene.

She says the area of Center St. and Castro Valley Blvd. is closed all the way down to Paradise Knolls.

Police are asking the public to please avoid the area.

In fact, Lydia says a morning jogger was stopped from going back to his home and cars are being redirected away from the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

