Texas protest against immigration law

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, a woman holds a sign at a rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco. The Trump administration is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The Justice Department is forcing nine communities to prove they are complying with an immigration law to continue receiving coveted law enforcement grant money. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

AUSTIN, Tex. (KRON) — Protesters are calling for Texas lawmakers to undo their move on so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Hundreds of people gathered at the Austin’s capitol building Monday in protest of the already-passed senate bill four.

The bill essentially bans sanctuary cities in Texas.

Monday was the last day of the legislative session but that did not stop protesters from trying to get a last-minute change.

The bill, passed earlier this month, will make it a crime for officials to ignore federal immigration detainer requests.

Opponents have called it a “show your papers” law fearing it empowers police to question someone’s immigration status at a traffic stop.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s