Texas protest against immigration law

AUSTIN, Tex. (KRON) — Protesters are calling for Texas lawmakers to undo their move on so-called “sanctuary cities.”
Hundreds of people gathered at the Austin’s capitol building Monday in protest of the already-passed senate bill four.
The bill essentially bans sanctuary cities in Texas.
Monday was the last day of the legislative session but that did not stop protesters from trying to get a last-minute change.
The bill, passed earlier this month, will make it a crime for officials to ignore federal immigration detainer requests.
Opponents have called it a “show your papers” law fearing it empowers police to question someone’s immigration status at a traffic stop.
