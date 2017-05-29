Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charges

JUPITER, Fla. (WFLA) — Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter Monday morning, according to our NBC affiliate in the area.

The report says Wood was taken into custody at 3 a.m. According to Palm Beach County Jail records, he was released from custody around 10:50 a.m.

Earlier this year, Woods had a second back surgery in September 2014, and a third one in November 2014, and then sat out for 15 months until returning last December at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where he made 24 birdies but tied for 15th in an 18-man field. He missed the cut at Torrey Pines in late January, and then flew to Dubai and withdrew after opening with a 77.

