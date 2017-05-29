Two men arrested for home burglary in Gilroy

GILROY (KRON) — Two men are in custody after invading and robbing a home.

On Friday, just before midnight, Gilroy Police Officers responded to a report a suspicious circumstance in the 7700 block of Curry Drive, according to authorities.

The two men were reportedly loading items from a home into a black vehicle parked out front, police said.

Upon arrival, officers arrest one of the suspects inside the car. He was identified as 50 year-old Jon Kovacs, Gilroy Police said.

The other suspect was outside the car. He fled from police but was apprehended a short time later by a Gilroy Police Department K-9, according to authorities.

That suspect, identified as 37 year-old James Hall, was in possession of an empty gun holster and ammunition, officers said. Later, police located a loaded semi-automatic firearm within his flight path.

Kovacs and Hall had entered the home through the front door, police said. Inside the residence was a man and a child. When Kovacs and Hall demanded money, the man complied to ensure his safety and the safety of the child. The two men then ransacked the home, according to authorities.

Kovacs is an estranged relative of the victim, Gilroy Police said.

The residents were not physically harmed during this incident.

Kovacs was booked for several charges including robbery, burglary, criminal threats, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Hall was booked for the same charges, with the addition of resisting arrest and possession of a loaded firearm. He also had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Gilroy Police Department at (408) 846-0350. Information can be left anonymously.

