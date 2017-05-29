UC Berkeley police seek suspect in park assault

BERKELEY (BCN)–A suspect who assaulted another man in People’s Park in Berkeley Sunday morning is sought by law enforcement, UC Berkeley police said.

An assault likely to cause great bodily injury took place at 8:30 a.m. in the park when two men got into a fight, police said.

The suspect threatened the victim and then hit him in the back of head with a skateboard, according to police. The suspect then fled.

The victim was treated for a head injury, police said.

The suspect is a 35-year-old African American man, 5’7″ tall, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University of California Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at (510) 642-0472 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or (510) 642-6760 all other times.

