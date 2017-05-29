VIDEO: San Francisco celebrates Memorial Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One of the biggest Bay Area Memorial Day celebrations is taking place in San Francisco.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the San Francisco National Cemetery where about 2,000 people are expected to show up in honor of those who fought, and still fight for our country.

There will be a parade at 10:30 a.m.

The rest of the program is from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., followed by a 21-gun salute.

Speakers include retired Gen. Karl Eikenberry, former U.S. Ambassador to  Afghanistan, and Dana Gioia, poet laureate of California.

Prior to the main event, a group of San Francisco Boy Scouts will place flags on the graves of U.S. soldiers buried at the cemetery between 9:00 -10:00 a.m.

For more memorial day events happening in other parts of the Bay Area, watch Will Tran’s full report above!

