Viral Video: Little girl wants nothing to do with Snow White

FOX21 — Social media just can’t get enough of this little girl who could care less about taking a photo with Snow White.
In a video posted by Katrell Hunter, the little girl named Kaylin looks like she just wants to eat her macaroni and cheese with no desire to be disturbed.
“She’s pretty sober-faced today,” a woman in the background says of little Kaylin.
“Can you smile with me?” Snow white asks Kaylin. “Can I see a smile?”
Kaylin turns away and stares down into her mac and cheese, then back up seemingly lost in a trance.
Others notice Kaylin’s facial expression.
“It’s like she’s a statue or something!” someone says.
Kaylin finally breaks her trance when her name is called.
The viral video has since been viewed 7.5 million times.
