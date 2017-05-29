Viral Video: Little girl wants nothing to do with Snow White

FOX21 — Social media just can’t get enough of this little girl who could care less about taking a photo with Snow White.

In a video posted by Katrell Hunter, the little girl named Kaylin looks like she just wants to eat her macaroni and cheese with no desire to be disturbed.

“She’s pretty sober-faced today,” a woman in the background says of little Kaylin.

“Can you smile with me?” Snow white asks Kaylin. “Can I see a smile?”

Kaylin turns away and stares down into her mac and cheese, then back up seemingly lost in a trance.

Others notice Kaylin’s facial expression.

“It’s like she’s a statue or something!” someone says.

Kaylin finally breaks her trance when her name is called.

The viral video has since been viewed 7.5 million times.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES