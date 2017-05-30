2 killed in Alameda crash identified as Hayward teens

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Two people killed in a tragic car accident Monday in Alameda have been identified.

17-year-old Briana Ortega and 17-year-old Simon Sotelo were killed in a collision that left six others injured.

Around 8:00 a.m. a GMC pickup truck was driving “at a high rate of speed” on Park St. when it clipped a Toyota SUV at Lincoln Ave., according to police.

There were seven people in the truck, including Ortega and Sotelo.

Ortega was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other six were transported to Highland Hospital where Sotelo died from his injuries.

The rest are in critical condition.

The woman inside the Toyota SUV suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Both Ortega and Sotelo were from Hayward and attended a high school in Union City’s New Haven Unified School District.

