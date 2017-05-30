HAYWARD (KRON) — Nine men have been arrested in a prostitution sting at a Hayward motel in April, police said on Tuesday.

The nine suspects were charged with allegedly soliciting prostitution. The nine responded to an online ad and agreed to meet at the motel for sex, according to Det. Gabby Wright.

The men would show up at the motel where they would be greeted by an undercover police detective, police said.

The operation lasted 10 hours.

Here are the names of the nine men arrested:

Jonathan Alvarado of San Francisco Rodolfo Gonzalez of Richmond Cristian Perez of Union City Jose Rivas of Newark Christian Seguralara of Oakland Ahmad Sharif of Union City Patrick Songponnopachon of Fremont Kenneth Wullschleger of Livermore Oscar Sanchez of Fremont

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES