AP source: Ex-National Security Adviser Flynn will provide some documents under subpoena to Senate intelligence panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide some documents under subpoena to a Senate intelligence panel, according to an AP source.

This is part of the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

A person close to Flynn says he will turn over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents the committee requested earlier this month. The person says Flynn plans to produce documents by next week.

Flynn’s decision comes after he invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier request from the committee. Flynn’s attorneys had argued the earlier request was too broad and would have required Flynn to turn over information that could have been used against him.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Flynn’s private interactions with the committee.

