Behavioral therapist arrested for lewd molestation, child abuse

MAITLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A former behavioral therapist is facing several felony charges in Polk County that are connected to a therapy session with children.

Deputies say 42-year-old Jessica Lazzara of Mulberry was employed by Big Bear Behavioral Health in Maitland. She was terminated after her arrest.

Lazzara has been charged with lewd molestation, lewd and lascivious conduct, child abuse, battery and indecent exposure. She is being held in the Polk County Jail.

The charges apparently stem from an incident that happened during a therapy session with children.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to release more information on her arrest Tuesday afternoon.

