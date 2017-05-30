Closing arguments in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar trial underway

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Closing arguments in the penalty phase of the Sierra LaMar trial are being presented Tuesday morning.

The jury will have to decide whether Antolin Garcia-Torres will be put to death or spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of killing Sierra LaMar.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the court room providing live updates:

