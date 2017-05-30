Closing arguments in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar trial underway

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Closing arguments in the penalty phase of the Sierra LaMar trial are being presented Tuesday morning.

The jury will have to decide whether Antolin Garcia-Torres will be put to death or spend the rest of his life behind bars after he was convicted of killing Sierra LaMar.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe is in the court room providing live updates:

DA reads law to jury. Explains that death sentence means aggravating circumstances must outweigh mitigating circumstances. pic.twitter.com/QjYM3AA7X8 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

DA, anticipating defense arguments, urges jury not to show compassion or mercy to defendant. "He showed none of those things to Sierra." pic.twitter.com/PxkDddfLsW — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

"Think about what the defendant did and how he did it." Jury urged by prosecution to impose "maximum" punishment. pic.twitter.com/T0OZgC0InE — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

Life without parole would be easy option for jury. But justice demands punishment to match "monstrous" crimes. DA asks jury to show courage. pic.twitter.com/WDnInaswCz — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

Jury again hears frantic 911 call from Marlene LaMar on day Sierra vanished. DA says she endured "unspeakable" acts. pic.twitter.com/wSe6BPC3Bm — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

#SierraLaMar trial. "What is the one penalty required by justice in this case," asks DA? Evidence points to one verdict. "Death" pic.twitter.com/xSckowMUAe — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

Closing arguments begin. Dep. DA David Boyd first. SCC Sheriff Laurie Smith in courtroom. pic.twitter.com/Js13AW0i5N — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

On the record. Judge Vanessa A. Zecher reviewing jury instructions. "You must decide what the facts are." pic.twitter.com/j3Pnp1ns3P — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017

Back in court for #SierraLaMar trial. Jury not yet seated. Ground rules discussed before closing arguments begin in trial's penalty phase pic.twitter.com/TGbj6FWln4 — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 30, 2017