Disabled BART train sparks major system-wide delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART is experiencing a major system-wide delay Tuesday morning, according to BART officials.

The delay was reported just before 7:00 a.m.

There was a disabled train stuck between West Oakland and Embarcadero stations.

Around 7:30 a.m., a second train was sent to push the stalled one out of the way.

The train was cleared, but BART riders should still anticipate residual delays of at least 15 minutes.

Riders commuting into San Francisco can expect additional delays, as BART is experiencing switching problems in the downtown Oakland area.

So far there is no estimated time for resumption of normal service.

