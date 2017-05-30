Disabled BART train sparks major system-wide delay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – BART is experiencing a major system-wide delay Tuesday morning, according to BART officials.

The delay was reported just before 7:00 a.m.

There was a disabled train stuck between West Oakland and Embarcadero stations.

#BART is reporting a major delay systemwide due to a stalled train btwn WOAK and EMBR. Plan ahead. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 30, 2017

Around 7:30 a.m., a second train was sent to push the stalled one out of the way.

The train was cleared, but BART riders should still anticipate residual delays of at least 15 minutes.

Riders commuting into San Francisco can expect additional delays, as BART is experiencing switching problems in the downtown Oakland area.

So far there is no estimated time for resumption of normal service.

Disabled train now being pushed out of the way. — SFBART (@SFBART) May 30, 2017

Breaking news-major Bart delays this morning systemwide. I am live at the millbrae Bart station @kron4news pic.twitter.com/WtLEDG52sL — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 30, 2017

