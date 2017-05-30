Great white shark jumps into fisherman’s boat

(CNN) — A deadly predator was the catch of a lifetime for a fisherman in Australia recently.
A great white shark — leaping into the man’s boat.
The fisherman says the shark hit him on the arm as it fell, knocking him to his hands and knees.
He signaled for help, and a marine rescue unit launched a boat and dispatched a helicopter.
The man was treated for cuts on his arm — mostly from getting knocked around the boat as the shark thrashed around wildly.
The great white was measured at almost 9 feet long.
