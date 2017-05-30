NAPA (BCN) — Jurors have convicted Sarah Lynn Krueger this morning of the torture murder and assault causing death of her 3-year-old daughter at a Napa motel in 2014, according to a spokeswoman for the defense attorneys in the case.

A Napa County Superior Court jury returned its verdict around 10:10 a.m., and a separate jury is now returning its verdict against Krueger’s co-defendant and boyfriend Ryan Scott Warner, according to the spokeswoman for attorneys Jim McEntee and Mervin Lernhart Jr.

Two separate juries in a joint trial heard evidence against Napa residents Krueger, 27, and Warner, 29, who were charged with the blunt force trauma death of Krueger’s daughter Kayleigh Slusher at the Royal Gardens apartment complex in Napa on Jan. 30, 2014.

The girl’s body, which had been placed in a freezer, was found on Feb. 1, 2014, in a suitcase on a bed in an apartment. Krueger and Warner were arrested on Feb. 2 at a BART station in El Cerrito.

The jury hearing the evidence against Krueger reached a verdict Thursday after a day of deliberation, but the verdict was sealed until the other jury reached a verdict against Warner.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office is not seeking the death penalty against the defendants. Krueger and Warner face 25 years to life in prison on each of the murder and assault causing the death of a child charges.

The trial was held before Judge Francisca Tisher.

