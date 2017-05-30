Lithium battery fire causes San Francisco-bound flight to divert to Ford Airport in Michigan

A JetBlue flight was forced to divert to Gerald R. Ford International Airport briefly on May 30, 2017 after reports of a lithium battery fire.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A JetBlue Airways plane was forced to land at Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday evening after reports that a lithium battery on board caught fire.

Ford Airport said airport fire crews responded, but that the fire was out before the plane landed around 8 p.m. None of the 158 people on board were injured.

The airport says JetBlue Flight 915 was headed from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to San Francisco International Airport.

Based on online flight information, it does not look like any flights arriving or departing Ford Airport were delayed as a result of the incident.

