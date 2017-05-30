Man accused of holding ex-wife, daughter at knife point

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Police in Ohio are searching for Arthur G. McClain III, who is accused of holding his wife and daughter at knife point.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, on May 25, McClain, 49, broke into the home of his ex-wife and held her and her 11-year-old daughter against their will at knife point.

The woman and her daughter were eventually able to escape unharmed and McClain fled the area.

Warrants for McClain’s arrest have been filed and he’s wanted on aggravated burglary, kidnapping, domestic violence and aggravated menacing charges.

Anyone with information on McClain’s whereabouts can call the Whitehall Police Department at 614-237-6333.

