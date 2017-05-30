Man shot on International Blvd in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, according to police.
Officers responded to the 5100 block of International Boulevard on a report of a shooting at around 3:42 p.m.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Further details are unavailable at this time.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- TEENS KILLED IN ALAMEDA CRASH IDENTIFIED
- VIDEO: BART PLAGUED BY CAR BURGLARIES, 12 OCCUR IN 24 HOURS
- FREMONT POLICE SHOOT SUSPECT NEAR SHOPPING CENTER
- POLICE: MAN YELLED RACIAL SLURS BEFORE MACHETE ATTACK IN CLEARLAKE
- “RESIST” ADVERTISEMENTS APPEAR ACROSS CALIFORNIA
- 82-YEAR-OLD MAN SAVES WIFE, DETAINS WOULD-BE BURGLAR IN SAN JOSE
- CHILD THROWN FROM WATER PARKSLIDE IN DUBLIN