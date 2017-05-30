Man shot on International Blvd in Oakland

Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Tuesday afternoon in Oakland, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of International Boulevard on a report of a shooting at around 3:42 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

