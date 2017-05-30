SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people’s points of view and adhering to facts.

The San Francisco Democrat said Tuesday that she hasn’t “seen evidence that he respects the evidence.”

In an address in San Francisco, Pelosi said she was able to work with Republican presidents George H. W. Bush and his son George W. Bush because they sought common ground.

The House minority leader is marking three decades in Congress, including a four-year term as the first woman speaker of the House.

The audience at the event hosted by the nonpartisan Commonwealth Club of California cheered when she said Trump should release his tax returns to prove he is not obligated to Russian interests.

