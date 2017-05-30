SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper has been suspended four games, and San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland has been suspended for six games for their roles in a massive brawl during Monday’s game at AT&T Park.

On Monday, an enraged Harper charged the mound, fired his helmet, and traded punches to the head with San Francisco reliever Strickland after getting hit by a fastball, setting off a wild brawl in the Nationals’ 3-0 win over the Giants.

Drilled in the right hip by a 98 mph heater on Strickland’s first pitch in the eighth inning with two outs, none on and Washington ahead 2-0, Harper didn’t hesitate. The slugger pointed his bat at Strickland, yelled at him and took off.

