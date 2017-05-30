SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts gets lots of emails from viewers with ideas for his segments.

However, this time, the request came from a member of the KRON4 family.

Our 6 p.m. producer noticed a real danger for his neighbors, an increasing number of unsafe U-turns in an area where U-turns are against the law.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES